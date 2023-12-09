The Kansas State Wildcats (7-2) will attempt to build on a four-game winning run when hitting the road against the LSU Tigers (5-3) on Saturday, December 9, 2023 at Pete Maravich Assembly Center. It airs at 1:30 PM ET on SEC Network.

In this article, you can find the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the LSU vs. Kansas State matchup.

Kansas State vs. LSU Game Info

When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 1:30 PM ET

Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 1:30 PM ET Where: Pete Maravich Assembly Center in Baton Rouge, Louisiana

Pete Maravich Assembly Center in Baton Rouge, Louisiana How to Watch on TV: SEC Network

Kansas State vs. LSU Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at multiple sportsbooks.

Favorite Total LSU Moneyline Kansas State Moneyline BetMGM LSU (-2.5) 143.5 -145 +115 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel LSU (-2.5) 142.5 -154 +128 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Kansas State vs. LSU Betting Trends

Kansas State has won four games against the spread this season, while failing to cover four times.

The Wildcats have covered the spread once when an underdog by 2.5 points or more this year (in two opportunities).

LSU has won three games against the spread this season, while failing to cover five times.

In the Tigers' eight games this season, the combined scoring has gone over the point total four times.

Kansas State Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +10000

+10000 Based on its moneyline odds, Kansas State has a 1% chance of winning the national championship.

