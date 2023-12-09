Kansas State vs. LSU: Sportsbook promo codes, odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - December 9
The Kansas State Wildcats (7-2) will attempt to build on a four-game winning run when hitting the road against the LSU Tigers (5-3) on Saturday, December 9, 2023 at Pete Maravich Assembly Center. It airs at 1:30 PM ET on SEC Network.
In this article, you can find the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the LSU vs. Kansas State matchup.
Kansas State vs. LSU Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 1:30 PM ET
- Where: Pete Maravich Assembly Center in Baton Rouge, Louisiana
- How to Watch on TV: SEC Network
Kansas State vs. LSU Odds, Spread, Over/Under
See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at multiple sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|LSU Moneyline
|Kansas State Moneyline
|BetMGM
|LSU (-2.5)
|143.5
|-145
|+115
|FanDuel
|LSU (-2.5)
|142.5
|-154
|+128
Kansas State vs. LSU Betting Trends
- Kansas State has won four games against the spread this season, while failing to cover four times.
- The Wildcats have covered the spread once when an underdog by 2.5 points or more this year (in two opportunities).
- LSU has won three games against the spread this season, while failing to cover five times.
- In the Tigers' eight games this season, the combined scoring has gone over the point total four times.
Kansas State Futures Odds
- Odds to win the national championship: +10000
- Based on its moneyline odds, Kansas State has a 1% chance of winning the national championship.
