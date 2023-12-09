The Kansas State Wildcats (7-2) aim to extend a four-game winning streak when visiting the LSU Tigers (5-3) at 1:30 PM ET on Saturday, December 9, 2023 at Pete Maravich Assembly Center. The game airs on SEC Network.

Kansas State vs. LSU Game Info

When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 1:30 PM ET

Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 1:30 PM ET Where: Pete Maravich Assembly Center in Baton Rouge, Louisiana

Pete Maravich Assembly Center in Baton Rouge, Louisiana TV: SECN

Kansas State Stats Insights

The Wildcats are shooting 44.5% from the field, 5.9% higher than the 38.6% the Tigers' opponents have shot this season.

This season, Kansas State has a 5-1 record in games the team collectively shoots better than 38.6% from the field.

The Wildcats are the 42nd-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Tigers sit at 125th.

The Wildcats average 13 more points per game (81.6) than the Tigers give up to opponents (68.6).

Kansas State has put together a 7-2 record in games it scores more than 68.6 points.

Kansas State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Kansas State scored 75 points per game at home last season, and 76.7 away.

At home, the Wildcats gave up 61.4 points per game last season. On the road, they conceded 80.6.

Kansas State sunk fewer 3-pointers at home (6.7 per game) than on the road (7.7) last season. It also had a lower 3-point percentage at home (33.1%) than on the road (35.3%).

Kansas State Upcoming Schedule