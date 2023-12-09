Saturday's game that pits the Kansas State Wildcats (7-2) versus the LSU Tigers (5-3) at Pete Maravich Assembly Center is expected to be a tight matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 75-74 in favor of Kansas State. Tipoff is at 1:30 PM ET on December 9.

The game has no set line.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Kansas State vs. LSU Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, December 9, 2023

Saturday, December 9, 2023 Time: 1:30 PM ET

1:30 PM ET TV: SEC Network

SEC Network Where: Baton Rouge, Louisiana

Baton Rouge, Louisiana Venue: Pete Maravich Assembly Center

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Kansas State vs. LSU Score Prediction

Prediction: Kansas State 75, LSU 74

Spread & Total Prediction for Kansas State vs. LSU

Computer Predicted Spread: Kansas State (-0.3)

Kansas State (-0.3) Computer Predicted Total: 149.3

LSU has put together a 3-5-0 record against the spread this season, while Kansas State is 4-4-0. The Tigers have a 4-4-0 record going over the point total, while games involving the Wildcats have a record of 5-3-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Kansas State Performance Insights

The Wildcats outscore opponents by 7.7 points per game (posting 81.6 points per game, 60th in college basketball, and conceding 73.9 per outing, 250th in college basketball) and have a +69 scoring differential.

Kansas State wins the rebound battle by 5.4 boards on average. It records 36.6 rebounds per game, 49th in college basketball, while its opponents grab 31.2.

Kansas State makes 8.4 three-pointers per game (98th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 8.4. It shoots 32.2% from deep, and its opponents shoot 34.7%.

Kansas State forces 12.9 turnovers per game (123rd in college basketball) while committing 13.9 (314th in college basketball).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.