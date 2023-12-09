Two hot squads hit the court when the Kansas Jayhawks (8-1) host the Missouri Tigers (7-2) on Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 5:15 PM ET. The Jayhawks are putting their four-game winning streak on the line versus the Tigers, who have won four in a row.

See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Kansas vs. Missouri matchup.

Kansas vs. Missouri Game Info

  • When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 5:15 PM ET
  • Where: Allen Fieldhouse in Lawrence, Kansas
  • How to Watch on TV: ESPN

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Kansas vs. Missouri Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed at different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Kansas Moneyline Missouri Moneyline
BetMGM Kansas (-13.5) 144.5 -900 +575 Bet on this game at BetMGM
FanDuel Kansas (-13.5) 144.5 -1200 +720 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Kansas vs. Missouri Betting Trends

  • Kansas has compiled a 4-4-0 ATS record so far this year.
  • So far this season, four out of the Jayhawks' eight games have gone over the point total.
  • Missouri has covered three times in nine chances against the spread this year.
  • In the Tigers' nine chances this year, the combined scoring has gone over the point total three times.

Kansas Futures Odds

  • Odds to win the national championship: +1100
  • Kansas is second-best in the country in terms of its odds to win the national championship (+1100), much higher than its computer rankings (12th-best).
  • Based on its moneyline odds, Kansas has an 8.3% chance of winning the national championship.

Missouri Futures Odds

  • Odds to win the national championship: +50000
  • Missouri ranks 78th in the country in terms of national championship odds (+50000). However, our computer rankings are significantly less positive, ranking the team 103rd, a difference of 25 spots.
  • Missouri's chances of winning the national championship, based on its odds, are 0.2%.

Check out all the futures bets available at BetMGM!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.