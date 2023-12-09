Kansas vs. Missouri: Sportsbook promo codes, odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - December 9
The Kansas Jayhawks (8-1) will try to build on a four-game win streak when they host the Missouri Tigers (7-2) at 5:15 PM ET on Saturday, December 9, 2023. The Tigers have also won four games in a row.
In this article, you can see the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Kansas vs. Missouri matchup.
Kansas vs. Missouri Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 5:15 PM ET
- Where: Allen Fieldhouse in Lawrence, Kansas
- How to Watch on TV: ESPN
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Kansas vs. Missouri Odds, Spread, Over/Under
See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on different sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Kansas Moneyline
|Missouri Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Kansas (-13.5)
|145.5
|-1100
|+700
|Bet on this game at BetMGM
|FanDuel
|Kansas (-13.5)
|146.5
|-1100
|+680
|Bet on this game at FanDuel
Kansas vs. Missouri Betting Trends
- Kansas is 4-4-0 ATS this season.
- A total of four out of the Jayhawks' eight games this season have gone over the point total.
- Missouri is 3-6-0 ATS this year.
- So far this season, three out of the Tigers' nine games with an over/under have gone over the point total.
Kansas Futures Odds
- Odds to win the national championship: +1100
- In terms of its odds to win the national championship (+1100), Kansas is second-best in college basketball. It is far below that, 14th-best, according to computer rankings.
- Kansas' chances of winning the national championship, based on its odds, are 8.3%.
Check out all the futures bets available at BetMGM!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.