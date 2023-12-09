The Kansas Jayhawks (8-1) will look to extend a four-game winning streak when they host the Missouri Tigers (7-2) at 5:15 PM ET on Saturday, December 9, 2023. The Tigers have also won four games in a row.

In this article, you can find odds and spreads for the Kansas vs. Missouri matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Kansas vs. Missouri Game Info

When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 5:15 PM ET

Where: Allen Fieldhouse in Lawrence, Kansas

Allen Fieldhouse in Lawrence, Kansas How to Watch on TV: ESPN

Kansas vs. Missouri Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed on multiple sportsbooks.

Kansas vs. Missouri Betting Trends

Kansas has won four games against the spread this season, while failing to cover four times.

In the Jayhawks' eight games this season, the combined scoring has gone over the point total four times.

Missouri is 3-6-0 ATS this season.

In the Tigers' nine chances this season, the combined scoring has gone over the point total three times.

Kansas Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +1100

+1100 Oddsmakers rate Kansas much higher (second-best in college basketball) than the computer rankings do (14th-best).

Based on its moneyline odds, Kansas has an 8.3% chance of winning the national championship.

