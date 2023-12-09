How to Watch Kansas vs. Missouri on TV or Live Stream - December 9
Published: Dec. 9, 2023 at 10:18 AM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Two streaking squads meet when the No. 2 Kansas Jayhawks (8-1) host the Missouri Tigers (7-2) on Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 5:15 PM ET. The Jayhawks are putting their four-game winning streak on the line versus the Tigers, victors in four in a row.
Kansas vs. Missouri Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 5:15 PM ET
- Where: Allen Fieldhouse in Lawrence, Kansas
- TV: ESPN
How to Watch Other Big 12 Games
- Kansas State vs LSU (1:30 PM ET | December 9)
- Houston Christian vs Texas (3:00 PM ET | December 9)
- Jackson State vs Houston (4:00 PM ET | December 9)
- TCU vs Clemson (4:00 PM ET | December 9)
- Drexel vs West Virginia (4:00 PM ET | December 9)
Kansas Stats Insights
- The Jayhawks are shooting 53.6% from the field this season, 12.9 percentage points higher than the 40.7% the Tigers allow to opponents.
- In games Kansas shoots better than 40.7% from the field, it is 8-0 overall.
- The Jayhawks are the 92nd-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Tigers sit at 291st.
- The Jayhawks put up 80.7 points per game, 13.5 more points than the 67.2 the Tigers allow.
- Kansas has an 8-0 record when putting up more than 67.2 points.
Kansas Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Kansas posted 78.8 points per game last season in home games, which was 4.8 more points than it averaged away from home (74).
- In 2022-23, the Jayhawks surrendered 67.9 points per game in home games. In away games, they allowed 69.
- Kansas made 7.2 threes per game with a 36.4% shooting percentage from downtown at home, which was 0.1 more threes and 2% points better than it averaged when playing on the road (7.1 threes per game, 34.4% three-point percentage).
Kansas Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/28/2023
|Eastern Illinois
|W 71-63
|Allen Fieldhouse
|12/1/2023
|UConn
|W 69-65
|Allen Fieldhouse
|12/5/2023
|UMKC
|W 88-69
|Allen Fieldhouse
|12/9/2023
|Missouri
|-
|Allen Fieldhouse
|12/16/2023
|@ Indiana
|-
|Assembly Hall
|12/22/2023
|Yale
|-
|Allen Fieldhouse
