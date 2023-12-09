Two streaking squads meet when the No. 2 Kansas Jayhawks (8-1) host the Missouri Tigers (7-2) on Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 5:15 PM ET. The Jayhawks are putting their four-game winning streak on the line versus the Tigers, victors in four in a row.

Kansas vs. Missouri Game Info

  • When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 5:15 PM ET
  • Where: Allen Fieldhouse in Lawrence, Kansas
  • TV: ESPN
How to Watch Other Big 12 Games

Kansas Stats Insights

  • The Jayhawks are shooting 53.6% from the field this season, 12.9 percentage points higher than the 40.7% the Tigers allow to opponents.
  • In games Kansas shoots better than 40.7% from the field, it is 8-0 overall.
  • The Jayhawks are the 92nd-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Tigers sit at 291st.
  • The Jayhawks put up 80.7 points per game, 13.5 more points than the 67.2 the Tigers allow.
  • Kansas has an 8-0 record when putting up more than 67.2 points.

Kansas Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Kansas posted 78.8 points per game last season in home games, which was 4.8 more points than it averaged away from home (74).
  • In 2022-23, the Jayhawks surrendered 67.9 points per game in home games. In away games, they allowed 69.
  • Kansas made 7.2 threes per game with a 36.4% shooting percentage from downtown at home, which was 0.1 more threes and 2% points better than it averaged when playing on the road (7.1 threes per game, 34.4% three-point percentage).

Kansas Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/28/2023 Eastern Illinois W 71-63 Allen Fieldhouse
12/1/2023 UConn W 69-65 Allen Fieldhouse
12/5/2023 UMKC W 88-69 Allen Fieldhouse
12/9/2023 Missouri - Allen Fieldhouse
12/16/2023 @ Indiana - Assembly Hall
12/22/2023 Yale - Allen Fieldhouse

