Two streaking squads meet when the No. 2 Kansas Jayhawks (8-1) host the Missouri Tigers (7-2) on Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 5:15 PM ET. The Jayhawks are putting their four-game winning streak on the line versus the Tigers, victors in four in a row.

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Kansas vs. Missouri Game Info

When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 5:15 PM ET

Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 5:15 PM ET Where: Allen Fieldhouse in Lawrence, Kansas

Allen Fieldhouse in Lawrence, Kansas TV: ESPN

ESPN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

How to Watch Other Big 12 Games

Kansas Stats Insights

The Jayhawks are shooting 53.6% from the field this season, 12.9 percentage points higher than the 40.7% the Tigers allow to opponents.

In games Kansas shoots better than 40.7% from the field, it is 8-0 overall.

The Jayhawks are the 92nd-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Tigers sit at 291st.

The Jayhawks put up 80.7 points per game, 13.5 more points than the 67.2 the Tigers allow.

Kansas has an 8-0 record when putting up more than 67.2 points.

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Kansas Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Kansas posted 78.8 points per game last season in home games, which was 4.8 more points than it averaged away from home (74).

In 2022-23, the Jayhawks surrendered 67.9 points per game in home games. In away games, they allowed 69.

Kansas made 7.2 threes per game with a 36.4% shooting percentage from downtown at home, which was 0.1 more threes and 2% points better than it averaged when playing on the road (7.1 threes per game, 34.4% three-point percentage).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Kansas Upcoming Schedule