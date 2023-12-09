The No. 2 Kansas Jayhawks (8-1) take a four-game winning streak into a home matchup against the Missouri Tigers (7-2), who have won four straight as well. It starts at 5:15 PM ET (on ESPN) on Saturday, December 9, 2023.

Kansas vs. Missouri Game Info

  • When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 5:15 PM ET
  • Where: Allen Fieldhouse in Lawrence, Kansas
  • TV: ESPN
How to Watch Top 25 Games

Kansas Stats Insights

  • The Jayhawks are shooting 53.6% from the field this season, 12.9 percentage points higher than the 40.7% the Tigers allow to opponents.
  • Kansas has an 8-0 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 40.7% from the field.
  • The Jayhawks are the 94th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Tigers sit at 292nd.
  • The 80.7 points per game the Jayhawks score are 13.5 more points than the Tigers give up (67.2).
  • Kansas has an 8-0 record when scoring more than 67.2 points.

Missouri Stats Insights

  • The Tigers are shooting 45.5% from the field, 8.8% higher than the 36.7% the Jayhawks' opponents have shot this season.
  • Missouri is 7-1 when it shoots better than 36.7% from the field.
  • The Tigers are the 292nd-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Jayhawks sit at 342nd.
  • The Tigers' 75.4 points per game are 10.2 more points than the 65.2 the Jayhawks give up.
  • Missouri is 7-2 when giving up fewer than 80.7 points.

Kansas Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Offensively Kansas played better at home last year, putting up 78.8 points per game, compared to 74 per game in road games.
  • When playing at home, the Jayhawks ceded 1.1 fewer points per game (67.9) than on the road (69).
  • At home, Kansas made 0.1 more threes per game (7.2) than when playing on the road (7.1). It also had a higher three-point percentage at home (36.4%) compared to in road games (34.4%).

Missouri Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • In 2022-23, Missouri scored 10.3 more points per game at home (83.6) than on the road (73.3).
  • In 2022-23, the Tigers conceded 2.1 fewer points per game at home (74.5) than away (76.6).
  • At home, Missouri made 9.5 triples per game last season, 0.7 more than it averaged on the road (8.8). Missouri's 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (36.1%) than away (33.8%).

Kansas Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/28/2023 Eastern Illinois W 71-63 Allen Fieldhouse
12/1/2023 UConn W 69-65 Allen Fieldhouse
12/5/2023 UMKC W 88-69 Allen Fieldhouse
12/9/2023 Missouri - Allen Fieldhouse
12/16/2023 @ Indiana - Assembly Hall
12/22/2023 Yale - Allen Fieldhouse

Missouri Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/25/2023 Loyola (MD) W 78-70 Mizzou Arena
11/28/2023 @ Pittsburgh W 71-64 Petersen Events Center
12/3/2023 Wichita State W 82-72 Mizzou Arena
12/9/2023 @ Kansas - Allen Fieldhouse
12/17/2023 Seton Hall - T-Mobile Center
12/22/2023 Illinois - Enterprise Center

