How to Watch Kansas vs. Missouri on TV or Live Stream - December 9
Published: Dec. 9, 2023 at 10:17 AM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
The No. 2 Kansas Jayhawks (8-1) take a four-game winning streak into a home matchup against the Missouri Tigers (7-2), who have won four straight as well. It starts at 5:15 PM ET (on ESPN) on Saturday, December 9, 2023.
Kansas vs. Missouri Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 5:15 PM ET
- Where: Allen Fieldhouse in Lawrence, Kansas
- TV: ESPN
How to Watch Top 25 Games
Kansas Stats Insights
- The Jayhawks are shooting 53.6% from the field this season, 12.9 percentage points higher than the 40.7% the Tigers allow to opponents.
- Kansas has an 8-0 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 40.7% from the field.
- The Jayhawks are the 94th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Tigers sit at 292nd.
- The 80.7 points per game the Jayhawks score are 13.5 more points than the Tigers give up (67.2).
- Kansas has an 8-0 record when scoring more than 67.2 points.
Missouri Stats Insights
- The Tigers are shooting 45.5% from the field, 8.8% higher than the 36.7% the Jayhawks' opponents have shot this season.
- Missouri is 7-1 when it shoots better than 36.7% from the field.
- The Tigers are the 292nd-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Jayhawks sit at 342nd.
- The Tigers' 75.4 points per game are 10.2 more points than the 65.2 the Jayhawks give up.
- Missouri is 7-2 when giving up fewer than 80.7 points.
Kansas Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Offensively Kansas played better at home last year, putting up 78.8 points per game, compared to 74 per game in road games.
- When playing at home, the Jayhawks ceded 1.1 fewer points per game (67.9) than on the road (69).
- At home, Kansas made 0.1 more threes per game (7.2) than when playing on the road (7.1). It also had a higher three-point percentage at home (36.4%) compared to in road games (34.4%).
Missouri Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- In 2022-23, Missouri scored 10.3 more points per game at home (83.6) than on the road (73.3).
- In 2022-23, the Tigers conceded 2.1 fewer points per game at home (74.5) than away (76.6).
- At home, Missouri made 9.5 triples per game last season, 0.7 more than it averaged on the road (8.8). Missouri's 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (36.1%) than away (33.8%).
Kansas Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/28/2023
|Eastern Illinois
|W 71-63
|Allen Fieldhouse
|12/1/2023
|UConn
|W 69-65
|Allen Fieldhouse
|12/5/2023
|UMKC
|W 88-69
|Allen Fieldhouse
|12/9/2023
|Missouri
|-
|Allen Fieldhouse
|12/16/2023
|@ Indiana
|-
|Assembly Hall
|12/22/2023
|Yale
|-
|Allen Fieldhouse
Missouri Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/25/2023
|Loyola (MD)
|W 78-70
|Mizzou Arena
|11/28/2023
|@ Pittsburgh
|W 71-64
|Petersen Events Center
|12/3/2023
|Wichita State
|W 82-72
|Mizzou Arena
|12/9/2023
|@ Kansas
|-
|Allen Fieldhouse
|12/17/2023
|Seton Hall
|-
|T-Mobile Center
|12/22/2023
|Illinois
|-
|Enterprise Center
