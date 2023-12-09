The No. 2 Kansas Jayhawks (8-1) take a four-game winning streak into a home matchup against the Missouri Tigers (7-2), who have won four straight as well. It starts at 5:15 PM ET (on ESPN) on Saturday, December 9, 2023.

Kansas vs. Missouri Game Info

When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 5:15 PM ET

Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 5:15 PM ET Where: Allen Fieldhouse in Lawrence, Kansas

Allen Fieldhouse in Lawrence, Kansas TV: ESPN

Kansas Stats Insights

The Jayhawks are shooting 53.6% from the field this season, 12.9 percentage points higher than the 40.7% the Tigers allow to opponents.

Kansas has an 8-0 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 40.7% from the field.

The Jayhawks are the 94th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Tigers sit at 292nd.

The 80.7 points per game the Jayhawks score are 13.5 more points than the Tigers give up (67.2).

Kansas has an 8-0 record when scoring more than 67.2 points.

Missouri Stats Insights

The Tigers are shooting 45.5% from the field, 8.8% higher than the 36.7% the Jayhawks' opponents have shot this season.

Missouri is 7-1 when it shoots better than 36.7% from the field.

The Tigers are the 292nd-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Jayhawks sit at 342nd.

The Tigers' 75.4 points per game are 10.2 more points than the 65.2 the Jayhawks give up.

Missouri is 7-2 when giving up fewer than 80.7 points.

Kansas Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Offensively Kansas played better at home last year, putting up 78.8 points per game, compared to 74 per game in road games.

When playing at home, the Jayhawks ceded 1.1 fewer points per game (67.9) than on the road (69).

At home, Kansas made 0.1 more threes per game (7.2) than when playing on the road (7.1). It also had a higher three-point percentage at home (36.4%) compared to in road games (34.4%).

Missouri Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

In 2022-23, Missouri scored 10.3 more points per game at home (83.6) than on the road (73.3).

In 2022-23, the Tigers conceded 2.1 fewer points per game at home (74.5) than away (76.6).

At home, Missouri made 9.5 triples per game last season, 0.7 more than it averaged on the road (8.8). Missouri's 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (36.1%) than away (33.8%).

Kansas Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 11/28/2023 Eastern Illinois W 71-63 Allen Fieldhouse 12/1/2023 UConn W 69-65 Allen Fieldhouse 12/5/2023 UMKC W 88-69 Allen Fieldhouse 12/9/2023 Missouri - Allen Fieldhouse 12/16/2023 @ Indiana - Assembly Hall 12/22/2023 Yale - Allen Fieldhouse

Missouri Upcoming Schedule