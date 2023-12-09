Two hot squads square off when the No. 2 Kansas Jayhawks (8-1) host the Missouri Tigers (7-2) on Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 5:15 PM ET. The Jayhawks are putting their four-game winning streak on the line versus the Tigers, victors in four in a row.

Kansas vs. Missouri Game Info

  • When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 5:15 PM ET
  • Where: Allen Fieldhouse in Lawrence, Kansas
  • TV: ESPN
How to Watch Top 25 Games

Kansas Stats Insights

  • The Jayhawks are shooting 53.6% from the field this season, 12.9 percentage points higher than the 40.7% the Tigers allow to opponents.
  • Kansas is 8-0 when it shoots higher than 40.7% from the field.
  • The Jayhawks are the 92nd ranked rebounding team in the country, the Tigers rank 292nd.
  • The Jayhawks score 80.7 points per game, 13.5 more points than the 67.2 the Tigers allow.
  • Kansas is 8-0 when scoring more than 67.2 points.

Missouri Stats Insights

  • The Tigers have shot at a 45.5% clip from the field this season, 8.8 percentage points above the 36.7% shooting opponents of the Jayhawks have averaged.
  • Missouri is 7-1 when it shoots higher than 36.7% from the field.
  • The Jayhawks are the rebounding team in the nation, the Tigers rank 318th.
  • The Tigers score 10.2 more points per game (75.4) than the Jayhawks give up (65.2).
  • Missouri is 7-2 when giving up fewer than 80.7 points.

Kansas Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Kansas averaged 78.8 points per game at home last season, compared to 74 points per game when playing on the road, a difference of 4.8 points per contest.
  • Defensively the Jayhawks played better at home last season, surrendering 67.9 points per game, compared to 69 when playing on the road.
  • In terms of three-point shooting, Kansas performed better when playing at home last season, averaging 7.2 threes per game with a 36.4% three-point percentage, compared to 7.1 threes per game and a 34.4% three-point percentage away from home.

Missouri Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Missouri scored more points at home (83.6 per game) than on the road (73.3) last season.
  • The Tigers gave up 74.5 points per game at home last season, and 76.6 away.
  • Beyond the arc, Missouri knocked down fewer 3-pointers away (8.8 per game) than at home (9.5) last season, and put up a lower percentage on the road (33.8%) than at home (36.1%) as well.

Kansas Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/28/2023 Eastern Illinois W 71-63 Allen Fieldhouse
12/1/2023 UConn W 69-65 Allen Fieldhouse
12/5/2023 UMKC W 88-69 Allen Fieldhouse
12/9/2023 Missouri - Allen Fieldhouse
12/16/2023 @ Indiana - Assembly Hall
12/22/2023 Yale - Allen Fieldhouse

Missouri Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/25/2023 Loyola (MD) W 78-70 Mizzou Arena
11/28/2023 @ Pittsburgh W 71-64 Petersen Events Center
12/3/2023 Wichita State W 82-72 Mizzou Arena
12/9/2023 @ Kansas - Allen Fieldhouse
12/17/2023 Seton Hall - T-Mobile Center
12/22/2023 Illinois - Enterprise Center

