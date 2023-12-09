The No. 2 Kansas Jayhawks (8-1) bring a four-game win streak into a home contest against the Missouri Tigers (7-2), winners of four straight as well. It begins at 5:15 PM ET (on ESPN) on Saturday, December 9, 2023.

Kansas vs. Missouri Game Info

Kansas Stats Insights

The Jayhawks are shooting 53.6% from the field this season, 12.9 percentage points higher than the 40.7% the Tigers allow to opponents.

In games Kansas shoots better than 40.7% from the field, it is 8-0 overall.

The Tigers are the 291st-ranked rebounding team in the country, while the Jayhawks sit at 92nd.

The Jayhawks average 80.7 points per game, 13.5 more points than the 67.2 the Tigers give up.

Kansas has an 8-0 record when putting up more than 67.2 points.

Missouri Stats Insights

The Tigers are shooting 45.5% from the field, 8.8% higher than the 36.7% the Jayhawks' opponents have shot this season.

Missouri is 7-1 when it shoots higher than 36.7% from the field.

The Tigers are the 291st-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Jayhawks sit at 341st.

The Tigers' 75.4 points per game are 10.2 more points than the 65.2 the Jayhawks allow.

When Missouri gives up fewer than 80.7 points, it is 7-2.

Kansas Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Kansas scored 78.8 points per game last year when playing at home, which was 4.8 more points than it averaged when playing on the road (74).

The Jayhawks ceded 67.9 points per game last year when playing at home, which was 1.1 fewer points than they allowed in away games (69).

In terms of three-point shooting, Kansas performed better in home games last year, averaging 7.2 three-pointers per game with a 36.4% three-point percentage, compared to 7.1 threes per game and a 34.4% three-point percentage in away games.

Missouri Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Missouri averaged 83.6 points per game at home last season, and 73.3 away.

The Tigers allowed 74.5 points per game at home last season, and 76.6 on the road.

Beyond the arc, Missouri made fewer triples away (8.8 per game) than at home (9.5) last season, and put up a lower percentage away (33.8%) than at home (36.1%) as well.

Kansas Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 11/28/2023 Eastern Illinois W 71-63 Allen Fieldhouse 12/1/2023 UConn W 69-65 Allen Fieldhouse 12/5/2023 UMKC W 88-69 Allen Fieldhouse 12/9/2023 Missouri - Allen Fieldhouse 12/16/2023 @ Indiana - Assembly Hall 12/22/2023 Yale - Allen Fieldhouse

Missouri Upcoming Schedule