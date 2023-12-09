How to Watch Kansas vs. Missouri on TV or Live Stream - December 9
Published: Dec. 9, 2023 at 10:17 AM CST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
The No. 2 Kansas Jayhawks (8-1) bring a four-game win streak into a home contest against the Missouri Tigers (7-2), winners of four straight as well. It begins at 5:15 PM ET (on ESPN) on Saturday, December 9, 2023.
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Kansas vs. Missouri Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 5:15 PM ET
- Where: Allen Fieldhouse in Lawrence, Kansas
- TV: ESPN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
How to Watch Top 25 Games
Kansas Stats Insights
- The Jayhawks are shooting 53.6% from the field this season, 12.9 percentage points higher than the 40.7% the Tigers allow to opponents.
- In games Kansas shoots better than 40.7% from the field, it is 8-0 overall.
- The Tigers are the 291st-ranked rebounding team in the country, while the Jayhawks sit at 92nd.
- The Jayhawks average 80.7 points per game, 13.5 more points than the 67.2 the Tigers give up.
- Kansas has an 8-0 record when putting up more than 67.2 points.
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Missouri Stats Insights
- The Tigers are shooting 45.5% from the field, 8.8% higher than the 36.7% the Jayhawks' opponents have shot this season.
- Missouri is 7-1 when it shoots higher than 36.7% from the field.
- The Tigers are the 291st-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Jayhawks sit at 341st.
- The Tigers' 75.4 points per game are 10.2 more points than the 65.2 the Jayhawks allow.
- When Missouri gives up fewer than 80.7 points, it is 7-2.
Kansas Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Kansas scored 78.8 points per game last year when playing at home, which was 4.8 more points than it averaged when playing on the road (74).
- The Jayhawks ceded 67.9 points per game last year when playing at home, which was 1.1 fewer points than they allowed in away games (69).
- In terms of three-point shooting, Kansas performed better in home games last year, averaging 7.2 three-pointers per game with a 36.4% three-point percentage, compared to 7.1 threes per game and a 34.4% three-point percentage in away games.
Missouri Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Missouri averaged 83.6 points per game at home last season, and 73.3 away.
- The Tigers allowed 74.5 points per game at home last season, and 76.6 on the road.
- Beyond the arc, Missouri made fewer triples away (8.8 per game) than at home (9.5) last season, and put up a lower percentage away (33.8%) than at home (36.1%) as well.
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Kansas Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/28/2023
|Eastern Illinois
|W 71-63
|Allen Fieldhouse
|12/1/2023
|UConn
|W 69-65
|Allen Fieldhouse
|12/5/2023
|UMKC
|W 88-69
|Allen Fieldhouse
|12/9/2023
|Missouri
|-
|Allen Fieldhouse
|12/16/2023
|@ Indiana
|-
|Assembly Hall
|12/22/2023
|Yale
|-
|Allen Fieldhouse
Missouri Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/25/2023
|Loyola (MD)
|W 78-70
|Mizzou Arena
|11/28/2023
|@ Pittsburgh
|W 71-64
|Petersen Events Center
|12/3/2023
|Wichita State
|W 82-72
|Mizzou Arena
|12/9/2023
|@ Kansas
|-
|Allen Fieldhouse
|12/17/2023
|Seton Hall
|-
|T-Mobile Center
|12/22/2023
|Illinois
|-
|Enterprise Center
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.