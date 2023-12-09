The No. 2 Kansas Jayhawks (8-1) bring a four-game win streak into a home contest against the Missouri Tigers (7-2), winners of four straight as well. It begins at 5:15 PM ET (on ESPN) on Saturday, December 9, 2023.

Kansas vs. Missouri Game Info

  • When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 5:15 PM ET
  • Where: Allen Fieldhouse in Lawrence, Kansas
  • TV: ESPN
How to Watch Top 25 Games

Kansas Stats Insights

  • The Jayhawks are shooting 53.6% from the field this season, 12.9 percentage points higher than the 40.7% the Tigers allow to opponents.
  • In games Kansas shoots better than 40.7% from the field, it is 8-0 overall.
  • The Tigers are the 291st-ranked rebounding team in the country, while the Jayhawks sit at 92nd.
  • The Jayhawks average 80.7 points per game, 13.5 more points than the 67.2 the Tigers give up.
  • Kansas has an 8-0 record when putting up more than 67.2 points.

Missouri Stats Insights

  • The Tigers are shooting 45.5% from the field, 8.8% higher than the 36.7% the Jayhawks' opponents have shot this season.
  • Missouri is 7-1 when it shoots higher than 36.7% from the field.
  • The Tigers are the 291st-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Jayhawks sit at 341st.
  • The Tigers' 75.4 points per game are 10.2 more points than the 65.2 the Jayhawks allow.
  • When Missouri gives up fewer than 80.7 points, it is 7-2.

Kansas Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Kansas scored 78.8 points per game last year when playing at home, which was 4.8 more points than it averaged when playing on the road (74).
  • The Jayhawks ceded 67.9 points per game last year when playing at home, which was 1.1 fewer points than they allowed in away games (69).
  • In terms of three-point shooting, Kansas performed better in home games last year, averaging 7.2 three-pointers per game with a 36.4% three-point percentage, compared to 7.1 threes per game and a 34.4% three-point percentage in away games.

Missouri Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Missouri averaged 83.6 points per game at home last season, and 73.3 away.
  • The Tigers allowed 74.5 points per game at home last season, and 76.6 on the road.
  • Beyond the arc, Missouri made fewer triples away (8.8 per game) than at home (9.5) last season, and put up a lower percentage away (33.8%) than at home (36.1%) as well.

Kansas Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/28/2023 Eastern Illinois W 71-63 Allen Fieldhouse
12/1/2023 UConn W 69-65 Allen Fieldhouse
12/5/2023 UMKC W 88-69 Allen Fieldhouse
12/9/2023 Missouri - Allen Fieldhouse
12/16/2023 @ Indiana - Assembly Hall
12/22/2023 Yale - Allen Fieldhouse

Missouri Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/25/2023 Loyola (MD) W 78-70 Mizzou Arena
11/28/2023 @ Pittsburgh W 71-64 Petersen Events Center
12/3/2023 Wichita State W 82-72 Mizzou Arena
12/9/2023 @ Kansas - Allen Fieldhouse
12/17/2023 Seton Hall - T-Mobile Center
12/22/2023 Illinois - Enterprise Center

