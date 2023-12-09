Saturday's game between the No. 2 Kansas Jayhawks (8-1) and the Missouri Tigers (7-2) at Allen Fieldhouse should be a one-sided matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 79-66 and heavily favors Kansas to come out on top. Game time is at 5:15 PM ET on December 9.

Based on our computer prediction, Missouri should cover the spread, which currently sits at 13.5. The two teams are projected to eclipse the 144.5 over/under.

Kansas vs. Missouri Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, December 9, 2023

Saturday, December 9, 2023 Time: 5:15 PM ET

5:15 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Where: Lawrence, Kansas

Lawrence, Kansas Venue: Allen Fieldhouse

Allen Fieldhouse Line: Kansas -13.5

Kansas -13.5 Point Total: 144.5

144.5 Moneyline (To Win): Kansas -900, Missouri +575

Kansas vs. Missouri Score Prediction

Prediction: Kansas 79, Missouri 66

Spread & Total Prediction for Kansas vs. Missouri

Pick ATS: Missouri (+13.5)



Missouri (+13.5) Pick OU: Over (144.5)



Kansas has a 4-4-0 record against the spread so far this season compared to Missouri, who is 3-6-0 ATS. A total of four out of the Jayhawks' games this season have hit the over, and three of the Tigers' games have gone over. The two teams average 156.1 points per game, 11.6 more points than this matchup's total.

Kansas Performance Insights

The Jayhawks' +139 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 15.5 points per game) is a result of scoring 80.7 points per game (69th in college basketball) while giving up 65.2 per contest (58th in college basketball).

Kansas records 38.7 rebounds per game (92nd in college basketball) while allowing 33.1 per contest to its opponents. It outrebounds opponents by 5.6 boards per game.

Kansas hits 7 three-pointers per game (218th in college basketball), 1.3 fewer than its opponents (8.3). It is shooting 38.7% from deep (35th in college basketball) while allowing opponents to shoot 29.6%.

The Jayhawks score 102.9 points per 100 possessions (48th in college basketball), while allowing 83.2 points per 100 possessions (50th in college basketball).

Kansas has lost the turnover battle by 1.5 turnovers per game, committing 12.1 (200th in college basketball play) while forcing 10.6 (292nd in college basketball).

