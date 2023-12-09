Saturday's contest between the No. 2 Kansas Jayhawks (8-1) and the Missouri Tigers (7-2) at Allen Fieldhouse is expected to be a lopsided matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 79-66 and heavily favors Kansas to come out on top. Tipoff is at 5:15 PM ET on December 9.

Based on our computer prediction, Missouri projects to cover the 13.5-point spread in its matchup versus Kansas. The total is listed at 144.5, and the two sides are projected to hit the over.

Kansas vs. Missouri Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, December 9, 2023

Saturday, December 9, 2023 Time: 5:15 PM ET

5:15 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Where: Lawrence, Kansas

Lawrence, Kansas Venue: Allen Fieldhouse

Allen Fieldhouse Line: Kansas -13.5

Kansas -13.5 Point Total: 144.5

144.5 Moneyline (To Win): Kansas -900, Missouri +575

Kansas vs. Missouri Score Prediction

Prediction: Kansas 79, Missouri 66

Spread & Total Prediction for Kansas vs. Missouri

Pick ATS: Missouri (+13.5)



Missouri (+13.5) Pick OU: Over (144.5)



Kansas is 4-4-0 against the spread this season compared to Missouri's 3-6-0 ATS record. The Jayhawks have hit the over in four games, while Tigers games have gone over three times. The two teams average 156.1 points per game, 11.6 more points than this matchup's total.

Kansas Performance Insights

The Jayhawks' +139 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 15.5 points per game) is a result of scoring 80.7 points per game (69th in college basketball) while allowing 65.2 per contest (58th in college basketball).

The 38.7 rebounds per game Kansas averages rank 92nd in the nation, and are 5.6 more than the 33.1 its opponents record per outing.

Kansas hits 1.3 fewer threes per contest than the opposition, 7 (218th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 8.3.

The Jayhawks rank 48th in college basketball with 102.9 points scored per 100 possessions, and 50th in college basketball defensively with 83.2 points conceded per 100 possessions.

Kansas has lost the turnover battle by 1.5 turnovers per game, committing 12.1 (200th in college basketball action) while forcing 10.6 (292nd in college basketball).

