Saturday's contest that pits the No. 2 Kansas Jayhawks (8-1) versus the Missouri Tigers (7-2) at Allen Fieldhouse should be a one-sided matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 79-66 in favor of Kansas, who is heavy favorites by our model. Game time is at 5:15 PM ET on December 9.

There is no line set for the game.

Kansas vs. Missouri Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, December 9, 2023

Saturday, December 9, 2023 Time: 5:15 PM ET

5:15 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Where: Lawrence, Kansas

Lawrence, Kansas Venue: Allen Fieldhouse

Kansas vs. Missouri Score Prediction

Prediction: Kansas 79, Missouri 66

Spread & Total Prediction for Kansas vs. Missouri

Computer Predicted Spread: Kansas (-13.0)

Kansas (-13.0) Computer Predicted Total: 144.7

Kansas' record against the spread so far this season is 4-4-0, while Missouri's is 3-6-0. The Jayhawks have a 4-4-0 record hitting the over, while games involving the Tigers have a record of 3-6-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Kansas Performance Insights

The Jayhawks average 80.7 points per game (70th in college basketball) while allowing 65.2 per contest (59th in college basketball). They have a +139 scoring differential overall and outscore opponents by 15.5 points per game.

Kansas records 35.6 rebounds per game (82nd in college basketball) while conceding 30.2 per contest to its opponents. It outrebounds opponents by 5.4 boards per game.

Kansas hits 7 three-pointers per game (218th in college basketball) at a 38.7% rate (35th in college basketball), compared to the 8.3 per contest its opponents make while shooting 29.6% from beyond the arc.

The Jayhawks rank 48th in college basketball by averaging 102.9 points per 100 possessions on offense, and defensively are 51st in college basketball, allowing 83.2 points per 100 possessions.

Kansas has committed 12.1 turnovers per game (201st in college basketball action), 1.5 more than the 10.6 it forces on average (290th in college basketball).

