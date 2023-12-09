Saturday's game at Allen Fieldhouse has the No. 2 Kansas Jayhawks (8-1) taking on the Missouri Tigers (7-2) at 5:15 PM ET. Our computer prediction is a one-sided 79-66 victory, as our model heavily favors Kansas.

There is no line set for the game.

Kansas vs. Missouri Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, December 9, 2023

Saturday, December 9, 2023 Time: 5:15 PM ET

5:15 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Where: Lawrence, Kansas

Lawrence, Kansas Venue: Allen Fieldhouse

Kansas vs. Missouri Score Prediction

Prediction: Kansas 79, Missouri 66

Spread & Total Prediction for Kansas vs. Missouri

Computer Predicted Spread: Kansas (-12.9)

Kansas (-12.9) Computer Predicted Total: 144.7

Kansas is 4-4-0 against the spread this season compared to Missouri's 3-6-0 ATS record. A total of four out of the Jayhawks' games this season have gone over the point total, and three of the Tigers' games have gone over.

Kansas Performance Insights

The Jayhawks average 80.7 points per game (71st in college basketball) while allowing 65.2 per contest (59th in college basketball). They have a +139 scoring differential overall and outscore opponents by 15.5 points per game.

Kansas wins the rebound battle by 5.4 boards on average. It collects 35.6 rebounds per game, which ranks 82nd in college basketball, while its opponents pull down 30.2 per contest.

Kansas knocks down 7.0 three-pointers per game (218th in college basketball) while shooting 38.7% from deep (34th in college basketball). It is making 1.3 fewer threes per contest than its opponents, who drain 8.3 per game while shooting 29.6%.

The Jayhawks' 102.9 points per 100 possessions on offense rank 50th in college basketball, and the 83.2 points they allow per 100 possessions rank 51st in college basketball.

Kansas has committed 1.5 more turnovers per game than its opponents, averaging 12.1 (201st in college basketball action) while forcing 10.6 (291st in college basketball).

