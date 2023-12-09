High school basketball action in Johnson County, Kansas is happening today, and information on these matchups is available in this article, if you're searching for how to stream them.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Johnson County, Kansas High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Olathe Northwest High School at Shawnee Mission North High School

Game Time: 1:30 PM CT on December 9

1:30 PM CT on December 9 Location: De Soto, KS

De Soto, KS Conference: Sunflower

Sunflower How to Stream: Watch Here

Blue Valley Southwest High School at De Soto High School