Should you bet on Joel Kiviranta to score a goal when the Colorado Avalanche and the Philadelphia Flyers meet up on Saturday at 9:00 PM ET? In the piece below, we analyze all the numbers you need to consider before making any bets.

Will Joel Kiviranta score a goal against the Flyers?

Odds to score a goal this game: +800 (Bet $10 to win $80.00 if he scores a goal)

Kiviranta stats and insights

In two of 13 games this season, Kiviranta has scored -- but he has no games with multiple goals.

He has not played against the Flyers yet this season.

Kiviranta has no points on the power play.

Kiviranta averages 1.2 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 12.5%.

Flyers defensive stats

The Flyers have given up 71 goals in total (2.7 per game), which ranks 11th in the league in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Flyers have two shutouts, and they average 16.3 hits and 18.2 blocked shots per game.

Kiviranta recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/7/2023 Jets 1 1 0 7:44 Home L 4-2 12/5/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 9:46 Home W 3-2 12/3/2023 Kings 0 0 0 11:48 Away L 4-1 12/2/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 11:58 Away L 4-3 SO 11/30/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 9:02 Away L 4-3 OT 11/27/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 12:36 Home W 4-1 11/25/2023 Flames 0 0 0 10:58 Home W 3-1 11/24/2023 Wild 0 0 0 13:23 Away W 3-2 11/22/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 14:22 Home W 5-2 11/20/2023 Predators 0 0 0 11:52 Away L 4-3

Avalanche vs. Flyers game info

Game Day: Saturday, December 9, 2023

Saturday, December 9, 2023 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV Channel: ALT, NBCS-PH, and ESPN+

ALT, NBCS-PH, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

