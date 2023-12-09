Kansas High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Gray County Today - December 9
Published: Dec. 9, 2023 at 2:39 AM CST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Want to know how to watch high school basketball matchups in Gray County, Kansas today? We have what you need below.
Gray County, Kansas High School Boys Basketball Games Today
South Gray High School at Macksville High School
- Game Time: 1:30 PM CT on December 9
- Location: Macksville, KS
- How to Stream: Watch Here
South Gray High School at Macksville Junior High School
- Game Time: 1:30 PM CT on December 9
- Location: Spearville, KS
- How to Stream: Watch Here
