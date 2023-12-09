The Xavier Musketeers (4-5) will look to end a three-game home losing skid when squaring off versus the Cincinnati Bearcats (7-0) on Saturday, December 9, 2023 at Cintas Center, airing at 6:30 PM ET on Fox Sports 1.

In this article, you can find the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Cincinnati vs. Xavier matchup.

Cincinnati vs. Xavier Game Info

When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET

Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET Where: Cintas Center in Cincinnati, Ohio

Cintas Center in Cincinnati, Ohio How to Watch on TV: Fox Sports 1

Cincinnati vs. Xavier Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on several sportsbooks.

Cincinnati vs. Xavier Betting Trends

Cincinnati has covered four times in seven matchups with a spread this season.

Bearcats games have gone over the point total five out of seven times this season.

Xavier is 4-4-0 ATS this year.

Musketeers games have hit the over four out of eight times this season.

Xavier Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +10000

+10000 Xavier's chances of winning the national championship, based on its odds, are 1%.

