Should you bet on Cale Makar to score a goal when the Colorado Avalanche and the Philadelphia Flyers meet up on Saturday at 9:00 PM ET? In the piece below, we dissect all the stats you need to consider before making any bets.

Will Cale Makar score a goal against the Flyers?

Odds to score a goal this game: +320 (Bet $10 to win $32.00 if he scores a goal)

Makar stats and insights

  • In seven of 24 games this season, Makar has scored -- but just one goal each time.
  • He has not faced the Flyers yet this season.
  • On the power play he has three goals, plus 10 assists.
  • Makar's shooting percentage is 11.5%, and he averages 2.3 shots per game.

Flyers defensive stats

  • On defense, the Flyers are conceding 71 total goals (2.7 per game) which ranks 11th in the NHL.
  • So far this season, the Flyers have shut out opponents twice. They are averaging 16.3 hits and 18.2 blocked shots per game.

Makar recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/7/2023 Jets 0 0 0 24:10 Home L 4-2
12/2/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 25:03 Away L 4-3 SO
11/30/2023 Coyotes 2 1 1 28:15 Away L 4-3 OT
11/27/2023 Lightning 2 1 1 26:26 Home W 4-1
11/25/2023 Flames 1 0 1 22:33 Home W 3-1
11/24/2023 Wild 0 0 0 28:48 Away W 3-2
11/22/2023 Canucks 2 1 1 24:36 Home W 5-2
11/20/2023 Predators 3 0 3 25:02 Away L 4-3
11/18/2023 Stars 3 0 3 26:14 Away W 6-3
11/15/2023 Ducks 3 0 3 22:13 Home W 8-2

Avalanche vs. Flyers game info

  • Game Day: Saturday, December 9, 2023
  • Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ALT, NBCS-PH, and ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

