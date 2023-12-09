Will Cale Makar Score a Goal Against the Flyers on December 9?
Should you bet on Cale Makar to score a goal when the Colorado Avalanche and the Philadelphia Flyers meet up on Saturday at 9:00 PM ET? In the piece below, we dissect all the stats you need to consider before making any bets.
Will Cale Makar score a goal against the Flyers?
Odds to score a goal this game: +320 (Bet $10 to win $32.00 if he scores a goal)
Makar stats and insights
- In seven of 24 games this season, Makar has scored -- but just one goal each time.
- He has not faced the Flyers yet this season.
- On the power play he has three goals, plus 10 assists.
- Makar's shooting percentage is 11.5%, and he averages 2.3 shots per game.
Flyers defensive stats
- On defense, the Flyers are conceding 71 total goals (2.7 per game) which ranks 11th in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Flyers have shut out opponents twice. They are averaging 16.3 hits and 18.2 blocked shots per game.
Makar recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/7/2023
|Jets
|0
|0
|0
|24:10
|Home
|L 4-2
|12/2/2023
|Ducks
|0
|0
|0
|25:03
|Away
|L 4-3 SO
|11/30/2023
|Coyotes
|2
|1
|1
|28:15
|Away
|L 4-3 OT
|11/27/2023
|Lightning
|2
|1
|1
|26:26
|Home
|W 4-1
|11/25/2023
|Flames
|1
|0
|1
|22:33
|Home
|W 3-1
|11/24/2023
|Wild
|0
|0
|0
|28:48
|Away
|W 3-2
|11/22/2023
|Canucks
|2
|1
|1
|24:36
|Home
|W 5-2
|11/20/2023
|Predators
|3
|0
|3
|25:02
|Away
|L 4-3
|11/18/2023
|Stars
|3
|0
|3
|26:14
|Away
|W 6-3
|11/15/2023
|Ducks
|3
|0
|3
|22:13
|Home
|W 8-2
Avalanche vs. Flyers game info
- Game Day: Saturday, December 9, 2023
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ALT, NBCS-PH, and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
