Can we anticipate Bowen Byram finding the back of the net when the Colorado Avalanche play the Philadelphia Flyers at 9:00 PM ET on Saturday? To assist you with your wagers, check out the numbers and insights below.

Will Bowen Byram score a goal against the Flyers?

Odds to score a goal this game: +650 (Bet $10 to win $65.00 if he scores a goal)

Byram stats and insights

In four of 26 games this season, Byram has scored -- and in one of those games he had multiple goals.

He has not played against the Flyers yet this season.

Byram has zero points on the power play.

He takes 1.5 shots per game, and converts 12.5% of them.

Flyers defensive stats

The Flyers have conceded 71 goals in total (2.7 per game), which ranks 11th in the league in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Flyers have shut out opponents twice while averaging 16.3 hits and 18.2 blocked shots per game.

Byram recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/7/2023 Jets 1 0 1 20:45 Home L 4-2 12/5/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 14:52 Home W 3-2 12/3/2023 Kings 0 0 0 22:04 Away L 4-1 12/2/2023 Ducks 2 2 0 25:15 Away L 4-3 SO 11/30/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 21:58 Away L 4-3 OT 11/27/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 19:40 Home W 4-1 11/25/2023 Flames 0 0 0 19:19 Home W 3-1 11/24/2023 Wild 1 0 1 20:35 Away W 3-2 11/22/2023 Canucks 1 0 1 22:46 Home W 5-2 11/20/2023 Predators 0 0 0 23:13 Away L 4-3

Avalanche vs. Flyers game info

Game Day: Saturday, December 9, 2023

Saturday, December 9, 2023 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV Channel: ALT, NBCS-PH, and ESPN+

ALT, NBCS-PH, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

