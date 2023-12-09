The Philadelphia Flyers (14-10-2) will try to extend a three-game win streak when they face the Colorado Avalanche (16-8-2) on the road on Saturday, December 9 at 9:00 PM ET on ALT, NBCS-PH, and ESPN+.

Avalanche vs. Flyers Game Info

When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Watch this game on Fubo Where: Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado

Favorite Underdog Total Spread Avalanche (-225) Flyers (+180) 6 Avalanche (-1.5)

Avalanche Betting Insights

The Avalanche have been a moneyline favorite 24 times this season, and have gone 15-9 in those games.

In games it has played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -225 or shorter, Colorado has a 5-2 record (winning 71.4% of its games).

The implied moneyline probability for this matchup gives the Avalanche a 69.2% chance to win.

In 15 of 26 matches this season, Colorado and its opponent have combined to finish above 6 goals.

Avalanche vs Flyers Additional Info

Avalanche vs. Flyers Rankings

Avalanche Total (Rank) Flyers Total (Rank) 91 (3rd) Goals 76 (20th) 76 (14th) Goals Allowed 71 (11th) 19 (10th) Power Play Goals 10 (27th) 14 (10th) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 12 (6th)

Avalanche Advanced Stats

Colorado is 3-7-0 against the spread, and 5-3-2 overall, in its past 10 games.

Four of Colorado's last 10 contests went over.

The Avalanche have had an average of 6.4 total goals scored in their past 10 games, 0.4 higher than this matchup's over/under.

In their last 10 games, the Avalanche are putting up 1.2 fewer goals per game than their season-long average.

The Avalanche's 91 goals this season make them the third-best scoring team in the NHL.

The Avalanche are ranked 14th in NHL action in goals against this season, having allowed 76 total goals (2.9 per game).

With a +15 goal differential, they're ranked seventh-best in the NHL.

