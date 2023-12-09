Avalanche vs. Flyers December 9 Tickets & Start Time
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 4:00 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
You should watch Nathan MacKinnon and Travis Konecny in particular on Saturday, when the Colorado Avalanche meet the Philadelphia Flyers at Ball Arena, starting at 9:00 PM ET.
Avalanche vs. Flyers Game Information
- Game Day: Saturday, December 9
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- Favorite: Avalanche (-210)
- Total: 6
- TV: ALT,NBCS-PH,ESPN+
Avalanche Players to Watch
- MacKinnon is one of Colorado's top contributors (36 points), via registered 10 goals and 26 assists.
- Through 24 games, Cale Makar has scored seven goals and picked up 27 assists.
- Mikko Rantanen has scored 12 goals and added 19 assists in 26 games for Colorado.
- Ivan Prosvetov (2-1-1) has a goals against average of 2.4 on the season. His .919% save percentage is ninth-best in the NHL.
Flyers Players to Watch
- Konecny is a top offensive contributor for his club with 22 points (0.8 per game), as he has recorded 14 goals and eight assists in 26 games (playing 18:43 per game).
- Sean Couturier is a key contributor for Philadelphia, with 18 total points this season. In 24 games, he has scored six goals and provided 12 assists.
- This season, Travis Sanheim has scored two goals and contributed 16 assists for Philadelphia, giving him a point total of 18.
- In the crease, Samuel Ersson has an .885 save percentage (55th in the league), with 192 total saves, while conceding 25 goals (2.8 goals against average). He has compiled a 5-3-1 record between the posts for Philadelphia this season.
Avalanche vs. Flyers Stat Comparison
|Avalanche Rank
|Avalanche AVG
|Flyers AVG
|Flyers Rank
|5th
|3.5
|Goals Scored
|2.92
|22nd
|11th
|2.92
|Goals Allowed
|2.73
|9th
|10th
|31.9
|Shots
|32.6
|7th
|9th
|29.2
|Shots Allowed
|28
|4th
|18th
|18.81%
|Power Play %
|12.2%
|27th
|7th
|85.11%
|Penalty Kill %
|85.88%
|6th
