Having won three straight, the Philadelphia Flyers visit the Colorado Avalanche on Saturday, beginning at 9:00 PM ET.

You can tune in to watch the Avalanche attempt to defeat the the Flyers on ALT, NBCS-PH, and ESPN+.

Avalanche Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET TV Channel: ALT, NBCS-PH, and ESPN+

ALT, NBCS-PH, and ESPN+

Where: Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado

Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado Tickets: Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster

Avalanche vs Flyers Additional Info

Avalanche Stats & Trends

The Avalanche have given up 76 total goals (2.9 per game), ranking 14th in NHL play in goals against.

The Avalanche score the third-most goals in the NHL (91 total, 3.5 per game).

In their past 10 games, the Avalanche are 5-3-2 to earn 65.0% of the possible points.

Over on the defensive end, the Avalanche have given up 25 goals (2.5 per game) over those 10 outings.

They have totaled 30 goals over that span.

Avalanche Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Nathan MacKinnon 26 10 26 36 26 14 47.2% Cale Makar 24 7 27 34 14 21 - Mikko Rantanen 26 12 19 31 13 14 52.3% Valeri Nichushkin 24 10 11 21 11 8 33.3% Devon Toews 26 4 10 14 18 18 -

Flyers Stats & Trends

The Flyers' total of 71 goals conceded (2.7 per game) is 11th in the NHL.

With 76 goals (2.9 per game), the Flyers have the league's 20th-ranked offense.

In their past 10 games, the Flyers are 6-3-1 to earn 75.0% of the possible points.

On the defensive end, the Flyers have given up 2.3 goals per game (23 total) over those 10 matchups.

They have scored 25 goals over that span.

Flyers Key Players