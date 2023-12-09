For people wanting to wager on the upcoming matchup between the Colorado Avalanche and the Philadelphia Flyers on Saturday at 9:00 PM ET, is Andrew Cogliano a player who is a good bet to score a goal? We dissect all the stats in the piece below.

Will Andrew Cogliano score a goal against the Flyers?

Odds to score a goal this game: +650 (Bet $10 to win $65.00 if he scores a goal)

Cogliano stats and insights

Cogliano has scored in three of 22 games this season, but only one goal each time.

This is his first game of the season against the Flyers.

Cogliano has zero points on the power play.

Cogliano's shooting percentage is 27.3%, and he averages 0.4 shots per game.

Flyers defensive stats

The Flyers have given up 71 goals in total (2.7 per game), which ranks 11th in the NHL in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Flyers have shut out opponents twice. They are averaging 16.3 hits and 18.2 blocked shots per game.

Cogliano recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/7/2023 Jets 0 0 0 8:40 Home L 4-2 12/3/2023 Kings 0 0 0 13:08 Away L 4-1 12/2/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 10:38 Away L 4-3 SO 11/30/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 10:18 Away L 4-3 OT 11/27/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 10:10 Home W 4-1 11/25/2023 Flames 0 0 0 12:28 Home W 3-1 11/24/2023 Wild 1 0 1 10:34 Away W 3-2 11/22/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 12:24 Home W 5-2 11/20/2023 Predators 1 1 0 10:08 Away L 4-3 11/18/2023 Stars 1 1 0 10:07 Away W 6-3

Avalanche vs. Flyers game info

Game Day: Saturday, December 9, 2023

Saturday, December 9, 2023 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV Channel: ALT, NBCS-PH, and ESPN+

ALT, NBCS-PH, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

