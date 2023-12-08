Kansas High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Wyandotte County Today - December 8
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 8:34 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Today, there's high school basketball on the agenda in Wyandotte County, Kansas. To know how to watch the games, we've got you covered below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Wyandotte County, Kansas High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Turner High School at Lansing High School
- Game Time: 7:15 PM CT on December 8
- Location: Lansing, KS
- Conference: United Kansas
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.