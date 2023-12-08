Kansas High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Wabaunsee County Today - December 8
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 4:32 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
High school basketball is happening today in Wabaunsee County, Kansas, and information on these games is available below, if you're searching for how to watch them.
Wabaunsee County, Kansas High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Northern Heights High School at Wabaunsee High School
- Game Time: 3:30 PM CT on December 8
- Location: Alma, KS
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at Wabaunsee High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on December 8
- Location: Alma, KS
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Mission Valley High School at St. Marys High School
- Game Time: 8:00 PM CT on December 8
- Location: St. Marys, KS
- How to Stream: Watch Here
