On Friday, December 8, 2023, a pair of the NBA's top scorers -- Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (sixth, 30.1 points per game) and Stephen Curry (seventh, 29.2) -- match up when the Oklahoma City Thunder (13-7) host the Golden State Warriors (10-11) at 8:00 PM ET on BSOK and NBCS-BA.

You will take a look at odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Thunder vs. Warriors matchup in this article.

Thunder vs. Warriors Game Info

Date: Friday, December 8, 2023

8:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSOK and NBCS-BA

BSOK and NBCS-BA Location: Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

Oklahoma City, Oklahoma Venue: Paycom Center

Thunder vs. Warriors Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted on several sportsbooks.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Thunder vs Warriors Additional Info

Thunder vs. Warriors Betting Trends

The Thunder are outscoring opponents by 7.5 points per game with a +150 scoring differential overall. They put up 118.8 points per game (sixth in the NBA) and give up 111.3 per contest (ninth in the league).

The Warriors put up 114.6 points per game (12th in league) while allowing 114.0 per contest (19th in NBA). They have a +11 scoring differential.

The two teams combine to score 233.4 points per game, 3.1 fewer points than this matchup's total.

Opponents of these teams combine to average 225.3 points per game, 11.2 fewer points than this matchup's total.

Oklahoma City has covered 15 times in 20 matchups with a spread this season.

Golden State has covered eight times in 21 games with a spread this season.

Thunder and Warriors NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs Thunder +5000 +2000 - Warriors +1400 +800 -

