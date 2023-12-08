Stephen Curry and the Golden State Warriors (10-11) are up against Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and the Oklahoma City Thunder (13-7) on December 8, 2023 at Paycom Center.

Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the Thunder and Warriors, including how to catch the action live with a free trial to Fubo.

Thunder vs. Warriors Game Info

When: Friday, December 8, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Where: Paycom Center in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

Paycom Center in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma TV: Bally Sports Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Thunder vs Warriors Additional Info

Thunder Stats Insights

This season, the Thunder have a 48.8% shooting percentage from the field, which is 2.9% higher than the 45.9% of shots the Warriors' opponents have hit.

In games Oklahoma City shoots better than 45.9% from the field, it is 12-1 overall.

The Warriors are the fourth-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Thunder sit at 26th.

The 118.8 points per game the Thunder average are only 4.8 more points than the Warriors give up (114.0).

When Oklahoma City scores more than 114.0 points, it is 11-2.

Thunder Home & Away Comparison

The Thunder average 121.3 points per game when playing at home, compared to 116.3 points per game on the road, a difference of 5.0 points per contest.

Defensively Oklahoma City has played worse at home this year, giving up 115.4 points per game, compared to 107.2 in away games.

In terms of three-pointers, the Thunder have fared worse when playing at home this year, making 12.3 threes per game with a 36.2% three-point percentage, compared to 13.7 per game and a 43.4% percentage away from home.

