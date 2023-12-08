Stephen Curry and the Golden State Warriors (8-10) play Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and the Oklahoma City Thunder (11-6) on Friday, December 8, 2023 at Paycom Center, with a start time of 8:00 PM ET.

If you're looking to attend this game in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!

Thunder vs. Warriors Game Information

Buy Tickets for This Game

Game Day: Friday, December 8

Friday, December 8 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV:

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Buy Tickets for Other Thunder Games

Thunder Players to Watch

Gilgeous-Alexander posts 30.5 points, 6.0 boards and 6.1 assists per contest, shooting 53.8% from the field and 35.7% from beyond the arc with 1.3 made treys per game.

Chet Holmgren posts 17.9 points, 8.0 rebounds and 2.7 assists per game. At the other end, he averages 0.9 steals and 2.2 blocks (fifth in league).

Josh Giddey averages 12.0 points, 4.5 assists and 5.8 rebounds per contest.

Jalen Williams averages 17.0 points, 3.6 assists and 4.0 boards.

Luguentz Dort puts up 10.2 points, 3.9 boards and 1.1 assists per contest, shooting 44.9% from the field and 42.9% from downtown with 1.8 made treys per game.

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Warriors Players to Watch

On a per-game basis, Curry gives the Warriors 29.7 points, 4.9 rebounds and 4.1 assists. He also averages 0.8 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.

The Warriors are receiving 8.9 points, 3.6 rebounds and 7.3 assists per game from Chris Paul this season.

The Warriors are getting 10.7 points, 6.1 rebounds and 2.3 assists per game from Dario Saric this year.

The Warriors are receiving 5.9 points, 8.9 rebounds and 2.8 assists per game from Kevon Looney this year.

Klay Thompson gives the Warriors 15.3 points, 3.6 rebounds and 2.3 assists per contest while delivering 0.4 steals and 0.6 blocked shots.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Thunder vs. Warriors Stat Comparison

Thunder Warriors 118.6 Points Avg. 114.7 110.9 Points Allowed Avg. 114.6 49.3% Field Goal % 45.1% 40.3% Three Point % 36.7%

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.