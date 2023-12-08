Kansas High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Stafford County Today - December 8
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 6:33 AM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Stafford County, Kansas has high school basketball games on the docket today, and info on how to stream them is available below.
Stafford County, Kansas High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Macksville Junior High School at Sublette High School
- Game Time: 5:00 PM CT on December 8
- Location: Spearville, KS
- How to Stream: Watch Here
