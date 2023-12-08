Kansas High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Shawnee County Today - December 8
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 4:32 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Is there high school basketball on the agenda today in Shawnee County, Kansas? Of course there is. To make sure you don't miss a possession, we have details on how to watch the games in the article below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Shawnee County, Kansas High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Sacred Heart High School at Rossville High School
- Game Time: 4:30 PM CT on December 8
- Location: Rossville, KS
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Topeka West High School at Shawnee Heights High School
- Game Time: 7:15 PM CT on December 8
- Location: Tecumseh, KS
- Conference: United Kansas
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Silver Lake High School at Riley County High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 8
- Location: Riley, KS
- Conference: Mid-East
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Cair Paravel Latin School at Northland Christian School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 8
- Location: Kansas City, MO
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.