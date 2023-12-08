Is there high school basketball on the agenda today in Shawnee County, Kansas? Of course there is. To make sure you don't miss a possession, we have details on how to watch the games in the article below.

Shawnee County, Kansas High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Sacred Heart High School at Rossville High School

Game Time: 4:30 PM CT on December 8

4:30 PM CT on December 8 Location: Rossville, KS

Rossville, KS How to Stream: Watch Here

Topeka West High School at Shawnee Heights High School

Game Time: 7:15 PM CT on December 8

7:15 PM CT on December 8 Location: Tecumseh, KS

Tecumseh, KS Conference: United Kansas

United Kansas How to Stream: Watch Here

Silver Lake High School at Riley County High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 8

7:30 PM CT on December 8 Location: Riley, KS

Riley, KS Conference: Mid-East

Mid-East How to Stream: Watch Here

Cair Paravel Latin School at Northland Christian School