Kansas High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Sedgwick County Today - December 7
Published: Dec. 7, 2023 at 12:38 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Want to know how to watch high school basketball matchups in Sedgwick County, Kansas today? We have what you need here.
Sedgwick County, Kansas High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Classical School Of Wichita at Remington High School
- Game Time: 12:00 AM CT on December 7
- Location: Whitewater, KS
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at The Independent High School - Wichita
- Game Time: 5:30 PM CT on December 8
- Location: Wichita, KS
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Wichita East High School at Bishop Carroll Catholic High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 8
- Location: Wichita, KS
- Conference: Greater Wichita City
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Maize High School at Eisenhower High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 8
- Location: Goddard, KS
- How to Stream: Watch Here
