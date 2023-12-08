Want to learn how to stream high school basketball matchups in Saline County, Kansas today? We have what you need here.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Saline County, Kansas High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Sacred Heart High School at Rossville High School

Game Time: 4:30 PM CT on December 8

4:30 PM CT on December 8 Location: Rossville, KS

Rossville, KS How to Stream: Watch Here

Beloit High School at Southeast of Saline Jr Sr High School