Be sure to catch the high school basketball games taking place in Rice County, Kansas today. Information on how to watch all of the action can be found below.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Rice County, Kansas High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Hillsboro High School at Lyons High School

Game Time: 4:30 PM CT on December 8

4:30 PM CT on December 8 Location: Lyons, KS

Lyons, KS Conference: Central Kansas

Central Kansas How to Stream: Watch Here

Lyons High School at Moundridge High School