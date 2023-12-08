Kansas High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Republic County Today - December 8
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 4:32 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
If you're searching for how to watch high school basketball in Republic County, Kansas today, we've got what you need below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Republic County, Kansas High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Valley Heights High School at Republic County JrSr High School
- Game Time: 4:30 PM CT on December 8
- Location: Belleville, KS
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at Republic County JrSr High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on December 8
- Location: Belleville, KS
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.