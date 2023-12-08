If you're searching for how to watch high school basketball in Republic County, Kansas today, we've got what you need below.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Republic County, Kansas High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Valley Heights High School at Republic County JrSr High School

Game Time: 4:30 PM CT on December 8

4:30 PM CT on December 8 Location: Belleville, KS

Belleville, KS How to Stream: Watch Here

TBD at Republic County JrSr High School