Kansas High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Marshall County Today - December 8
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 4:32 AM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
If you're looking for how to watch high school basketball in Marshall County, Kansas today, we've got you covered here.
Marshall County, Kansas High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Valley Heights High School at Republic County JrSr High School
- Game Time: 4:30 PM CT on December 8
- Location: Belleville, KS
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Clay Center Community High School at Marysville High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 8
- Location: Marysville, KS
- Conference: North Central Kansas
- How to Stream: Watch Here
