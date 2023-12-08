Kansas High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Marion County Today - December 8
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 4:32 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
High school basketball is on the schedule today in Marion County, Kansas, and information on these games is available here, if you're searching for how to watch them.
Marion County, Kansas High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Hillsboro High School at Lyons High School
- Game Time: 4:30 PM CT on December 8
- Location: Lyons, KS
- Conference: Central Kansas
- How to Stream: Watch Here
