Kansas High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Kingman County Today - December 7
Published: Dec. 7, 2023 at 12:39 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
If your plans today include seeing the local high school basketball games in Kingman County, Kansas, then there are some important details for you to know. Find out how to watch or stream today's high-school action in the article below.
Kingman County, Kansas High School Boys Basketball Games Today
TBD at Kingman High School
- Game Time: 12:00 AM CT on December 7
- Location: Kingman, KS
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Norwich High School at Argonia High School
- Game Time: 5:00 PM CT on December 8
- Location: Argonia, KS
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Great Bend High School at Kingman High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 8
- Location: Kingman, KS
- How to Stream: Watch Here
