Kansas High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Johnson County Today - December 8
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 8:33 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
In Johnson County, Kansas, there are exciting high school basketball games on the schedule today. The inside scoop on how to stream them is available here.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Johnson County, Kansas High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Blue Valley West High School at Olathe East High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 8
- Location: Olathe, KS
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Maranatha Christian Academy at Waverly High School
- Game Time: 8:00 PM CT on December 8
- Location: Waverly, KS
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.