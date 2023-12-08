Be sure to catch the high school basketball games taking place in Jefferson County, Kansas today. Details on how to stream all of the action can be located below.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Jefferson County, Kansas High School Boys Basketball Games Today

TBD at Jefferson West High School

  • Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 8
  • Location: Meriden, KS
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.