Kansas High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Geary County Today - December 8
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 12:41 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The high school basketball season is in progress, and if you're looking for how to watch matchups in Geary County, Kansas today, we've got the information.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Geary County, Kansas High School Boys Basketball Games Today
St. Xavier Catholic School at Hanover High School
- Game Time: 5:55 PM CT on December 8
- Location: Hanover, KS
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.