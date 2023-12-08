Kansas High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Barton County Today - December 8
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 8:34 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Is there high school basketball on the schedule today in Barton County, Kansas? Of course there is. To ensure you don't miss a play, we offer info on how to stream the games in the article below.
Barton County, Kansas High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Great Bend High School at Kingman High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 8
- Location: Kingman, KS
- How to Stream: Watch Here
