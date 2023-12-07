Kansas High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Sumner County Today - December 7
Published: Dec. 7, 2023 at 8:33 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The high school basketball season is underway, and if you're searching for how to stream games in Sumner County, Kansas today, we've got you covered.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Sumner County, Kansas High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Pratt High School at Wellington High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 7
- Location: Wellington, KS
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.