Kansas High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Shawnee County Today - December 7
Published: Dec. 7, 2023 at 4:32 AM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
High school basketball competition in Shawnee County, Kansas is on the schedule today, and information on these matchups is available below, if you're looking for how to watch them.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Shawnee County, Kansas High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Trinity Academy at Hayden Catholic High School
- Game Time: 4:30 PM CT on December 7
- Location: Topeka, KS
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Mission Valley High School at Cair Paravel Latin School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 7
- Location: Topeka, KS
- How to Stream: Watch Here
