Kansas High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Sedgwick County Today - December 7
Published: Dec. 7, 2023 at 4:32 AM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Clear your schedule for the high school basketball action happening in Sedgwick County, Kansas today. For a full list of the local high school games and how to watch them, keep scrolling.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Sedgwick County, Kansas High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Trinity Academy at Hayden Catholic High School
- Game Time: 4:30 PM CT on December 7
- Location: Topeka, KS
- How to Stream: Watch Here
