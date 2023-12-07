Will Ross Colton Score a Goal Against the Jets on December 7?
For those looking to place a bet on the upcoming matchup between the Colorado Avalanche and the Winnipeg Jets on Thursday at 9:00 PM ET, is Ross Colton a player who is likely light the lamp? We dissect all the stats in the article below.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Sportsbook promo codes
Will Ross Colton score a goal against the Jets?
Odds to score a goal this game: +300 (Bet $10 to win $30.00 if he scores a goal)
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel
Colton stats and insights
- Colton has scored in seven of 25 games this season, but only one goal each time.
- He has not played against the Jets yet this season.
- Colton has scored one goal on the power play.
- Colton averages 2.2 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 12.5%.
Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Jets defensive stats
- On the defensive side, the Jets are one of the stingiest squads in the league, conceding 65 goals in total (2.7 per game) which ranks fourth.
- So far this season, the Jets have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 16.9 hits and 14.9 blocked shots per game.
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Colton recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/5/2023
|Ducks
|0
|0
|0
|20:18
|Home
|W 3-2
|12/3/2023
|Kings
|0
|0
|0
|14:07
|Away
|L 4-1
|12/2/2023
|Ducks
|1
|0
|1
|12:49
|Away
|L 4-3 SO
|11/30/2023
|Coyotes
|1
|0
|1
|14:27
|Away
|L 4-3 OT
|11/27/2023
|Lightning
|0
|0
|0
|13:36
|Home
|W 4-1
|11/25/2023
|Flames
|0
|0
|0
|12:13
|Home
|W 3-1
|11/24/2023
|Wild
|1
|1
|0
|10:27
|Away
|W 3-2
|11/22/2023
|Canucks
|1
|0
|1
|11:42
|Home
|W 5-2
|11/20/2023
|Predators
|0
|0
|0
|13:23
|Away
|L 4-3
|11/18/2023
|Stars
|2
|1
|1
|13:24
|Away
|W 6-3
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Avalanche vs. Jets game info
- Game Day: Thursday, December 7, 2023
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ALT and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.