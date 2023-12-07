The Los Angeles Lakers (13-9) have just one player on the injury report for their matchup against the New Orleans Pelicans (12-10) at T-Mobile Arena on Thursday, December 7 at 9:00 PM ET.

The Lakers are coming off of a 106-103 win against the Suns in their most recent outing on Tuesday. LeBron James recorded 31 points, eight rebounds and 11 assists for the Lakers.

The Pelicans took care of business in their most recent outing 127-117 against the Kings on Monday. Brandon Ingram's team-leading 30 points paced the Pelicans in the win.

Lakers vs Pelicans Additional Info

Los Angeles Lakers Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Gabe Vincent PG Out Knee 6 1 3

New Orleans Pelicans Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Larry Nance Jr. PF Out Rib 3.5 4.1 0.7 Matt Ryan SF Questionable Calf 9.3 2.3 1.1

Lakers vs. Pelicans Game Info

When: Thursday, December 7, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Thursday, December 7, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET Where: T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada

T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada TV: TNT and truTV

TNT and truTV Live Stream: Watch this game on Max

Lakers vs. Pelicans Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Lakers -1.5 229.5

