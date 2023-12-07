Will Kurtis MacDermid Score a Goal Against the Jets on December 7?
Can we expect Kurtis MacDermid scoring a goal when the Colorado Avalanche match up against the Winnipeg Jets at 9:00 PM ET on Thursday? To help you with your wagers, take a look at the stats and insights below.
Will Kurtis MacDermid score a goal against the Jets?
Odds to score a goal this game: +1000 (Bet $10 to win $100.00 if he scores a goal)
MacDermid stats and insights
- In two of six games this season, MacDermid has scored -- but he has no games with multiple goals.
- He has not faced the Jets yet this season.
- MacDermid has zero points on the power play.
- He has a 66.7% shooting percentage, attempting 0.1 shots per game.
Jets defensive stats
- On the defensive side, the Jets are one of the stingiest units in the NHL, allowing 65 goals in total (2.7 per game) which ranks fourth.
- So far this season, the Jets have one shutout, and they average 16.9 hits and 14.9 blocked shots per game.
MacDermid recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/5/2023
|Ducks
|1
|1
|0
|6:28
|Home
|W 3-2
|11/24/2023
|Wild
|1
|1
|0
|3:30
|Away
|W 3-2
|11/13/2023
|Kraken
|0
|0
|0
|2:47
|Away
|W 5-1
|11/11/2023
|Blues
|0
|0
|0
|6:15
|Home
|L 8-2
|11/1/2023
|Blues
|0
|0
|0
|5:54
|Home
|W 4-1
|10/11/2023
|Kings
|0
|0
|0
|3:06
|Away
|W 5-2
Avalanche vs. Jets game info
- Game Day: Thursday, December 7, 2023
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ALT and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
