Jonathan Drouin and the Colorado Avalanche will play on Thursday at 9:00 PM ET, and they'll be up against the Winnipeg Jets. Prop bets for Drouin are available, and we have information to help you make good calls.

Jonathan Drouin vs. Jets Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, December 7, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Thursday, December 7, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

0.5 points (Over odds: +105)

0.5 points (Over odds: +105) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +170)

Drouin Season Stats Insights

In 23 games this season, Drouin has a plus-minus rating of +1, while averaging 12:51 on the ice per game.

In three of 23 games this season, Drouin has scored a goal, but there are no multi-goal efforts on his ledger.

Drouin has recorded a point in a game six times this season over 23 games played, with multiple points in two games.

In four of 23 games this season, Drouin has had an assist, including one match with at least two.

Drouin has an implied probability of 48.8% to go over his point total based on the odds.

The implied probability of Drouin going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 37%.

Drouin Stats vs. the Jets

The Jets have given up 65 goals in total (2.7 per game), which ranks fourth in the league for fewest goals allowed.

The team has the NHL's eighth-best goal differential at +12.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Winnipeg 23 Games 2 8 Points 0 3 Goals 0 5 Assists 0

