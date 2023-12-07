Will Joel Kiviranta Score a Goal Against the Jets on December 7?
Can we expect Joel Kiviranta lighting the lamp when the Colorado Avalanche take on the Winnipeg Jets at 9:00 PM ET on Thursday? To assist you with your bets, check out the numbers and insights below.
Will Joel Kiviranta score a goal against the Jets?
Odds to score a goal this game: +600 (Bet $10 to win $60.00 if he scores a goal)
Kiviranta stats and insights
- In one of 12 games this season, Kiviranta scored -- and it was just the one goal.
- This is his first matchup of the season against the Jets.
- Kiviranta has no points on the power play.
- He has a 6.7% shooting percentage, attempting 1.3 shots per game.
Jets defensive stats
- The Jets have given up 65 goals in total (2.7 per game), which ranks fourth in the NHL for fewest goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Jets have shut out opponents once while averaging 16.9 hits and 14.9 blocked shots per game.
Avalanche vs. Jets game info
- Game Day: Thursday, December 7, 2023
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ALT and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
